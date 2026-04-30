Delhi Confidential: Nicobari Souvenir

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi received a special souvenir during his visit to the Great Nicobar Island on Tuesday. Senior members of the Great Nicobarese tribal community gifted Gandhi a wooden replica of the traditional Nicobari Hodi (canoe), during his interaction with them, it is learnt. The Nicobari Hodi holds a special place among the Nicobarese tribe, famously used in boat races and as a means of transport and fishing trips.

Selfie Point

After an event at the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was clicked while he was taking a selfie outside the country’s premier weather office on Lodhi Road. The minister was taking a selfie at the newly set up ‘selfie point’ featuring a big model of a weather radar. This model was set up in an effort to create more public engagement with the machine behind the weather updates used by millions across the country every day.