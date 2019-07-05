Delhi Confidential: Movie Break

THE CONGRESS went into a tizzy Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi made public his decision to step down as party chief by tweeting out a four-page farewell letter. While party men discussed the fallout of his resignation and the road ahead, the media dissected the pros and cons of Rahul’s move. At the centre of all attention, Rahul, however, took some time off to watch a movie. A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the former Congress president watching Article 15 at a movie hall in central Delhi.

WITH MULTIPLE new laws proposed to be introduced in Parliament in the second term of the government, the Law Ministry, temporarily, has decided to go for continuity in the all-important legislative department which is mandated with drafting of legislation for the central government. Senior Indian Legal Service Officer G Narayana Raju has been given a three-month extension by the government as the Legislative Secretary. Raju, who has also served as member secretary in the law commission, was set to retire on June 30.

As BJD leader Prashanta Nanda was speaking in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is usually strict about members adhering to the time limit, handed over the chair to Satyanarayan Jatiya, who is a bit more lenient. As Nanda was concluding his speech, he thanked Jatiya and said it was “nice to see that whenever I speak, you come and sit in the chair” and hoped that it continues “so that the relation between us becomes such that I will be getting more number of opportunities to speak and for longer time”. As others started laughing, Jatiya responded in good humour that it will happen. Calling the next speaker, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, he said, “You are Ram Chandra and I am Satyanarayan.”