Delhi Confidential: Morale Boost

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi, who reached Parliament House Thursday morning, appears to have given a morale boost to his party MPs from Punjab. Gandhi first joined the Congress MPs’ protest in front of the Gandhi statue in support of the agitating farmers against the contentious farm laws. He then sat in the Lok Sabha, even during the 45-minute break it had. During the break, he took a seat in the last row and was seen having a long and friendly chat with party MPs from Punjab, and they were heard laughing out loud occasionally. Later, Gandhi was seen engaged in a deep conversation with Manish Tiwari and then with Shashi Tharoor. The Punjab MPs later said they discussed several issues pertaining to the state along with other things.

The Understanding

THE UNRULY scenes in Rajya Sabha notwithstanding, the government and the opposition are learnt to have arrived at an agreement to discuss the economic situation in the country next week. The opposition parties are keen to attack the government over its management of the economy and target it over unemployment and price rise, among other issues. They have been demanding separate discussions on economic situation and price rise but it seems the government has agreed to one discussion. The understanding was reached at a meeting of floor leaders chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. The Chairman is learnt to have asked government floor managers to sit with opposition leaders to prioritise legislative business, decide on discussions sought by the opposition parties and arrive at a consensus on Bills to be referred to Parliamentary committees for scrutiny.

UK Visit

FOREIGN SECRETARY Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the UK on July 23-24. During the visit, he will meet his counterparts and conduct a detailed review of bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap. In May, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited London for the G-7 meeting, he had to be isolated due to a Covid-19 scare, which turned out to be a false alarm. This time, South Block is keeping its fingers crossed.