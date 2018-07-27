Delhi Confidential: Feedback Time?

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

FROM P CHIDAMBARAM to Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari to Shashi Tharoor, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met some 40-odd party leaders who write columns in newspapers and periodicals. While one leader who attended the meeting said Rahul wanted to pat them on their back and encourage them to keep writing, another said the Congress chief wanted to know from them the broad narrative taking shape in the run-up to the 2019 elections. It was the beginning of a conversation, another said. Whatever it is, Rahul has a packed schedule now a days meeting professionals and intellectuals of various shades.

Film Campaign

FOLLOWING HIS party lines closely, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Udit Raj has begun his campaign with a documentary film on himself. The film — The Crusader — is made on his personal and political life. It shows his childhood, his academics, his love life, marriage, government service and then his entry into politics. The movie highlights him as a Dalit leader. The special screening of the nearly half-an-hour film was held in Delhi on Thursday where BJP patriarch L K Advani was the main guest. Advani, however, did not speak at the function. Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar released the film at the function. Interestingly, the film had Udit Raj praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit along with several BJP ministers.

Message Sent

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP Dola Sen was not so amused when Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called her Mrs Dola Sen during zero hour. Sen, unmarried, immediately corrected him, saying, “I am Ms not Mrs.” When Naidu tried to make light of the matter and said “we will never miss you”, Sen remained unimpressed. She complained: “This is the second time.” The message had obviously sunk in because later when Naidu had to call Saroj Pandey of the BJP, he said “Shrimati” and then quickly corrected himself saying “Ms”.

Back To Base

ATTENDANCE OF Trinamool MPs in Parliament remained thin on Thursday, a day after most of them flocked to Kolkata for a grand celebration of the birthday of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter Azaniya. The celebration at a South Kolkata location was attended by the who’s who of the party and from the Bangla film industry. With the weekend ahead, many MPs chose to skip proceedings on Thursday.

