Delhi confidential: Leading Critic’s Corner

With Rahul Gandhi leading from the front in slamming the government’s implementation of the nationwide lockdown, the Congress is now getting innovative with its protests. The party had last month launched a ‘Speak-up India’ campaign on social media, where its leaders had put out video clips demanding free travel for migrant workers, direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to India’s poorest families, and financial assistance to MSMEs. Now the party is planning to involve the public in its campaign. As part of it, the Congress is inviting people to send video clips articulating their views. The best clips will be posted on the party’s social media platforms. The party plans to select the sharpest contributors — those who have articulated the best — and try them out as Congress’s media panelists.

Cases Under Study

It’s a list that no one wants to top, or even be on if they could help it. Rail Bhawan has now got the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among all central ministries. Tuesday saw two more staff testing positive, taking the total to 16. One of them is a director and the other a multitasking staffer in the office of a director-general. Eight relevant officials, including a joint secretary-rank officer, have been advised home quarantine for 14 days.

Launch Before Time

Like most policies, the Science and Technology Innovation Policy (STIP) is formulated by the government every 10 years. But the Centre has decided to start, as well as launch, the new STIP before the 10-year period. The reason being offered is that by the time a new policy is launched, a different ruling party comes to power and the policies never get implemented. While consultations have already begun for STIP-2020, the ministry has set an ambitious date of November this year to complete the policy in its entirety, including attaining the mandatory Cabinet approval. The ministry will also, for the first time, hold extensive consultations with all stakeholders and interested parties. A virtual town hall, one of the biggest so far with 1,000 registered participants, is scheduled to take place on June 12.

