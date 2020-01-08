Delhi Confidential: Silent On Strike

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

As many as 10 central trade unions will on Wednesday observe a general strike, which may turn into a bandh in states like Kerala. This will be the biggest protest action by workers in a year, that too on issues like unemployment. And the Congress, the main Opposition party, has been silent on the strike. While Rahul Gandhi often talks about unemployment, the party has not issued any statement in solidarity with the strike or opposing the government. The party’s trade union wing INTUC, though, is taking part in the strike.

To The Point

Home Minister Amit Shah has a reputation of getting straight to the point, especially within the party. On Tuesday, at an event to release a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled Karmyodha Granth, the organisers got a taste of this. As Shah took his seat on the dais, the compere started reading out a brief eulogising him. Shah interrupted and asked her to start the programme fast. The minister apparently had a tight schedule for the day. Interestingly, the event was held at the new Maharashtra Sadan, which the BJP has chosen for many of its big events, but this was its first event there since the party lost power in Maharashtra.

Second Thoughts

It was supposed to be a quiet affair. A group of foreign envoys was to be taken to Kashmir and shown the situation in an anonymous manner. But, with details of their trip this week becoming public, it appears that the plan to take them is now uncertain. The last thing New Delhi wants is for the envoys to be greeted with protests and demonstrations.

