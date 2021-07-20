Delhi Confidential: Subject Of Curiosity

On the first day of the Monsoon session, a long chat between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party MP Preneet Kaur triggered much curiosity among party MPs as well as some in the treasury benches. Kaur, wife of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, came to Rahul as the Speaker took up the obituary references, and both were engaged in a serious conversation through the 25 minutes. While the Congress MPs, especially those from Punjab, were anxious to know what the discussion was about, some from the BJP, including senior ministers, kept watching the duo. Outside the House, many were heard discussing the conversation, as the factionalism in the Congress unit in poll-bound Punjab has been in the news.

Missed Opportunity

The Congress lost yet another chance to take the lead in the opposition. At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Sunday, there were suggestions that MPs could protest against price rise and the fuel prices by cycling to Parliament on the first day. But some other MPs suggested the party should also take the lead in protesting against the farm Bills as its political rival in Punjab, the SAD, would be raising it. As the confusion continued, the party decided to postpone the protest. But on Monday, despite the heavy rain, the TMC MPs staged a protest with bicycles in front of Parliament House and stole the show.

Farm Focus

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. It is learnt that they discussed issues like spreading knowledge among farmers and making them aware of judicious use of fertilizers. Both MoS in the Agriculture Ministry—Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje — were present in the meeting.