Delhi Confidential: New Assignment

ALMOST TWO months after he led a mutiny in the Aam Aadmi Party ranks, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made his first public appearance at a BJP meeting helmed by party national president Nitin Nabin in Punjab. Nabin, who was on his maiden tour of the state as the BJP chief, discussed the political situation of Punjab with Chadha and other BJP leaders from the state. Indicating that he would likely play a significant role in the BJP’s campaign for Punjab elections, due early next year, Chadha flew down to Delhi alongside Nabin. The two were seen engaged in a conversation as they stepped out of the airport on Monday.

Worth A Dam

Protesting against the Centre’s decision to remove Kerala representative T K Sivarajan from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee — constituted to inspect the Mullaperiyar dam — Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather has sought the intervention of a parliamentary standing committee of which she’s a member. Mather wrote to senior BJP leader and chairman of the water resources committee, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, requesting him to help reinstate Sivarajan to the panel. She also urged him to take the parliamentary committee to visit the site of the 131-year-old dam.

Onion Check

Among all food items, the one that draws frequent government attention is onions. Soon after returning to Delhi on Monday, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of onion procurement. The meeting was attended by procurement agencies, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare and other government representatives. Discussions focused on accelerating procurement activities, ensuring adequate buffer stock availability and strengthening market intervention measures.