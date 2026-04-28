Delhi Confidential: First Day, First Lesson

BJP’S NEW entrant Raghav Chadha got a taste of the party culture on the first day itself. On the day he met BJP national president Nitin Nabin last week, Chadha addressed him as “Nitin Nabin ji”. As he repeated it three or four times, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh gently reminded Chadha that he should address him as “Rashtriya Adhyakshji”. According to BJP insiders, it was the first lesson on “culture and discipline” of the BJP for Chadha, who switched over from the AAP.

Coming soon, Africa Guests

THE UPCOMING International Big Cat Alliance global summit in New Delhi, scheduled for early June, begins close on the heels of the Fourth India-Africa Forum summit. The scheduling of both the events is likely to facilitate the presence of prominent African dignitaries at the world’s first-ever Big Cat summit, it is learnt. Out of 24 member countries of the Big Cat Alliance, 10 are from Africa, and the IBCA secretariat has invited their respective heads of states and governments for the plenary summit.