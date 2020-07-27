Delhi Confidential: Tea Invite

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Set to vacate the government bungalow in Lodhi Estate, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has invited the next occupant of the house to tea. Congress sources said she has written to Anil Baluni and his family, inviting them over before she moves out. A Rajya Sabha MP and head of the BJP’s media department, Baluni has been allocated the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow where Priyanka had been living for over two decades. Sources in the BJP said Baluni had received the letter.

Letter Exchange

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh strongly objected to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment, saying that the draft has provisions to “routinely legitimise illegalities” and that it seems to have “a mindset that sees environmental regulation as an unnecessary regulatory burden”. Javadekar Sunday responded with a letter, stating that Ramesh’s “suggestions are unfounded and based on misinterpretation”. Javadekar also observed that Ramesh sent his letter while simultaneously releasing it to the media.

New Handbook

A group of doctors in Homoeopathic medical colleges under the Ayush Ministry have come out with a handbook on Homoeopathic management of Covid-19. The book, prepared by a team headed by Amar Bodhi, Associate Professor in Dr B R Sur Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre in Delhi, has the working model for managing an epidemic, guidelines for selection of potency and dose of medicine, and details of 15 Covid patients treated and cured by Homoeopathic medicine, including their symptoms, procedures and method of treatment. The doctors have submitted a project before the Central government seeking permission for clinical tests of the medicines even for critical patients.

