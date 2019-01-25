Delhi confidential: A Suitable Office

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had not visited the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow although she had played a key role in the election campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Now that she has been appointed AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, she will have to visit the headquarters in the coming days. The Congress has announced that she will be taking charge from the first week of February, and a section of party leaders began looking for a suitable room in the campus to set up an office for her. But they had to control their enthusiasm after another party leader reminded them that Priyanka is a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee and SPG staff would finalise the place for the office after assessing security concerns.

Urban Shift

Advertising

At a meeting of BJP leaders to discuss campaign strategies for Lok Sabha polls, one of the instructions was to bring beneficiaries of welfare programmes to talk about the government’s initiatives. But one of the leaders pointed out that in urban areas the beneficiaries would not be an impressive number. Then they were advised to focus on how Prime Minister Modi brought honour for the country at the international level. Modi’s international image and corruption-free governance should be the highlight of the campaign in urban areas, they were told.

Lessons For Kerala

A book by Indian ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony titled “What Can We Learn From The Dutch: Rebuilding Kerala Post 2018 Floods” was released at Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. The book describes the Dutch response to floods, their innovations in water management and the lessons that Kerala can learn. With photos, including those of the past century’s major flood disasters, infographics on projects undertaken by the Dutch to manage waters and images of their architectural and engineering ingenuity, the book, co-authored by young architect Rakesh N M, gives a blueprint to rebuild Kerala.