Delhi Confidential: The Huddle

CAT A meeting of Congress general secretaries and in-charges of states on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party should do something outside the box or think about an innovative way of protest over the farmers’ issue to force the media to take notice. She felt regular press conferences by the party attacking the government is perhaps not having the desired impact, according to those present at the meeting. The party should think about something different, she said. In that context, she gave the example of US Democratic lawmakers taking a knee for George Floyd in June last year. At the end of the meeting, the party, however, decided to take out rallies to Raj Bhawans in all state capitals on January 15. And in states where the farmers’ issue does not have much traction, the protest would be over fuel price hike.

Kept Out

WHEN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi formed a 85-member high-level committee to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday, it had members not only from the BJP, but also from the Congress, NCP and BJD and even the ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. But no one from the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a party founded by Bose, found place on the panel. The AIFB in fact had been campaigning for formation of such a committee and they had given memorandum twice to the Prime Minister with this demand. But when the panel was indeed formed, none from the party was included.

Different Stroke

AT A time when many in the BJP are expressing their angst against the protesting farmers, R P Singh, a prominent Sikh face of the party, has been expressing sympathies for the farmers in such a manner that it does it does not cross his party lines. After his tweets in Punjabi, in which he poured out sympathies for the farmers for the hardships they are facing at the protest sites, a number of people have come out on social media, suggesting that the party make him part of the talks. Sources said Singh himself had suggested to the party leadership that he would go and sit with the farmers at the Singhu border to talk to them and convince them. However, as it appears, the BJP leadership is not yet convinced.