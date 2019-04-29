Delhi Confidential: Damp Squib

CONGRESS WORKERS in Varanasi were disappointed last week when the party decided against fielding party general secretary in charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and announced the name of former MLA Ajay Rai as the party candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But what raised their morale was an invite Rai sent to Priyanka — to attend his roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers on Monday. On Sunday, the party workers were in for another damp squib. Priyanka spoke to Rai over phone and wished him luck. She assured him that she will soon visit Varanasi to campaign for him.

Advertising

Playing Safe

IN ORDER to prepare a plan for the first 100 days of the new government, ministries are busy getting inputs from their officers. While it is believed that the NDA government started this exercise assuming that it is retaining power, an interesting instruction was given at a meeting in one of the ministries on Friday. The secretary of this ministry, which is handling some crucial flagship programmes of the NDA government, advised his officers to consult the election manifestos of not only NDA but also that of the UPA. Officers of deputy secretary and above level attended this meeting.

Bike Ride

AMBASSADORS HAVE hobbies and habits. Indonesian Ambassador Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro has a bike which he likes to ride during his free time. He has even a blue CD number plate on the bike, and is even contemplating going to Ladakh on the bike.