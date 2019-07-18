Delhi Confidential: Now, Or Later

More voices in the Congress are coming out for, and some taciturnly against, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the next Congress president. Former CWC member Anil Shastri, son of late ex-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, tweeted that if the Congress has to survive it has to have a president at the earliest, and that there is no better person to lead the party than Priyanka. Another Congress functionary Praveen Davar said while there is no doubt that Priyanka will make a very good President, she may take up the position later, not now. He believes the CWC should nominate an interim president now and in a couple of years the party will have no option but to have Rahul or Priyanka as president.

Rocking Inspiration

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission’s report on dealing with mob lynching has drawn inspiration from an unlikely source. Besides the 2017 Manav Suraksha Kanoon (Masuka) Bill drafted by the civil society and the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, chairperson of the law panel, seems to be inspired by iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath. “Mob Rules”, a song by the band in its 1981 album by the same name, features on the cover page of the report. The song is a caution against mob rule.

Health Food On Diet

In his urgency to turn his ministry “healthy”, the Health Minister seems to have forgotten that there is more to the ministry than only the meetings. After his much-publicised diktat that only healthy food such as nuts and chana-murmura should be served in meetings, many in the ministry were inclined to turn a healthy page and change their eating habits. Trouble is, the canteen from which all this food comes for meetings has told officers that the “special food” is only for the meetings. At other times they have to do with the usual fare — oily pakodas and sweetened drinks.