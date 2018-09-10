Delhi Confidential: Message on Screen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A SHORT film, Chalo Jeete Hain, was screened at the venue of the national executive meet in Delhi on Sunday. Although most of the delegates present at the meeting — called to brainstorm on the Lok Sabha polls and upcoming assembly polls in five states — have watched the film in different meetings in their respective states and also on social media, they had to sit through it again as top party leaders were present. The 32-minute film is reportedly inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although it does not officially claim to be the PM’s biography. The moral of the film is conveyed through a boy, who says that a winner is one who lives for others. It could be seen also a message to the party cadre in BJP-ruled states, who have been complaining about their problems not being addressed either by bureaucrats or by senior party leaders.

Not Taking Chances

WITH ELECTIONS drawing closer, the BJP had postponed its organisational elections till after the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, from the legal point of view this had to be approved by the party’s national executive. So, a resolution to this effect was moved by Health Minister and senior party leader J P Nadda during the national executive to ensure that the party does not fall foul of legal requirements.

Unexpected Praise

THE UTTAR Pradesh Police have largely been at the receiving end of the Opposition ire ever since the Yogi Adityanath government took charge in Lucknow. Be it encounter killings or crimes against women, the police have faced criticism from the SP, BSP and Congress. On Saturday, however, Congress leader Salman Khurshid heaped praise on the DGP. In a tweet, Khurshid said, “Visited UP Police Counter. Felt proud of their presentation. DG O P Singh leads from the front.” It was an event related to Modi government’s Make In India campaign, which Khurshid attended.

Remembering Nehru

THE NDA government was reminded of Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution by none else than US Defence Secretary James Mattis, after the India-US 2+2 dialogue. Mattis, a key figure of the Trump administration, was highlighting how India and the US have shared a fundamental respect and love of freedom. Just three years after India’s Independence, Prime Minister Nehru visited the US, he recalled, when he said that he was “on a voyage of discovery of the mind and heart of America”. Mattis added that he and US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo were bringing the same spirit that Nehru carried to Washington almost 70 years ago. There was no mention of Nehru by either External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj or Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

