Delhi Confidential: Against Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his earlier request to employers to be sensitive to their employees and the Labour and Finance ministries had mentioned in March that even contractual and casual workers should be paid in full and considered on duty for the lockdown days. All India Radio, however, may have ignored the advice of both. Many casual employees, who work as presenters, producers, script-writers, etc, for AIR have only been paid for the days they were called in March, even though many of them had shown willingness to come for more shows.

Tech Solutions

An empowered group of officers headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Wednesday discussed tech-driven interventions for the management of COVID-19. The group discussed various options to handle the pandemic and emphasised on the importance of shifting the supply chain and manufacturing to India. The video conference was attended by members of US-India Business Council, including representatives of Biocon, Apple, Intel, GE, TAFE, Accenture and Citi Group.

Friend In Need

India is turning out to be the friend in need to the islands in the Indian Ocean region. On Wednesday, it gifted the first consignment of four tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Seychelles, in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Delhi also provided Hydroxychloroquine (half-a-million tablets) to the government of Mauritius as per their request. Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun received the consignment that arrived through a special Air India cargo flight.

Deluge Of Proposals

Over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has received as many as 100 proposals for projects related to the manufacture of bulk drugs and intermediates. The deluge of proposals to upgrade and expand existing facilities or begin new ones comes after the Ministry last month relaxed EIA norms specifically for drugmakers in light of the pandemic. The move had been made to expedite and increase the production of key drugs within a short time.

