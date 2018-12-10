Delhi Confidential: The Answer

IF ONE wonders how Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to articles written on him, a new book on him, which will be released by BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday, has an answer. “Modi has on many occasions told me that people write against him because he makes good copy. They know people are curious, and it will be read, he said,” author and former Organiser editor R Balashankar writes in his book Narendra Modi: Creative Disruptor, The Maker of New India. He says so in the chapter Tharoor’s Modi Obsession, which is meant to be a response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s The Paradoxical Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His India. Balashankar also writes: “Tharoor’s fascination and unconcealed admiration for Modi is perhaps the reason for writing the Paradoxical Prime Minister.” He also writes that after the BJP’s 2014 victory — and when Congress’s fortunes nosedived — “Tharoor was hobnobbing a lot with BJP leaders”.

Advertising

Keep Guessing

A DAY ahead of the opposition meeting to be attended by almost all top leaders, there is still no clarity on whether the BSP would send a representative to the meeting. If Congress sources are to be believed, the BSP is yet to confirm as to who will attend the meeting on the party’s behalf. Mayawati’s party has in the past also left the opposition parties guessing by staying away from a couple of meetings. It had also jolted the Congress recently by aligning with Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh and fielding candidates and fighting on its own in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

At The Gathering

NOW THAT the Ram Temple is back as a hot topic of debate in the country, VHP leaders appear to be determined to make the most of the opportunity to show their commitment to the cause. Last week, its international working president Alok Kumar was down with dengue and was hospitalised. However, on Sunday he ensured his presence at the Dharma Sabha in Delhi where RSS sarkaryavah Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi and top VHP leaders were present. Kumar addressed the gathering too.