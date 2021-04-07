Delhi Confidential: Tasks From PM

OF LATE, whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers, he gives them a task. Last time when he addressed them on the occasion of the birth centenary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, he asked them to sit with their family members and make a list of the Indian-made stuff and foreign-made material they use in their day-to-day life in a diary. He urged them to give up foreign-made materials as much as possible to achieve Atmanirbharta or self-reliance. On Tuesday, when he addressed party workers on BJP foundation day, he asked them to give suggestions on his upcoming interaction with students on examination – Pareeksha pe Charcha – and participate in it. Party leaders said there is mechanism in the party to see how many of the leaders are following these directives.

Russian Guest

RUSSIAN FOREIGN Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, but could not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister was travelling to West Bengal for an election campaign. Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is in Delhi for meetings as US President’s special envoy on climate change, bumped into Lavrov in the hotel. Kerry, who is in India for four days, is expected to meet Modi as well. Later in the day, Lavrov left for Pakistan where he was received by Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the airport.

Taking No Chances

SPOOKED BY an overheated computer turning a workstation into ashes in an officer’s room recently at Rail Bhawan, the Railway brass has decided to play safe with all electrical equipment. Officers have been asked to ensure that all electrical equipment are turned off before they leave office, including kettles, hot cases, fans, lights and UPS among others. In March, a spate of fire incidents across Railways, including train, yard, luggage room, and virtually every aspect of railway ecosystem, has got top level officers a bit rattled, if buzz in the corridors is to be believed.