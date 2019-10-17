Delhi Confidential: Message In A Sapling

When President Ram Nath Kovind travels to Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on October 22-23, he will carry a special gift – a Bodhi tree sapling — as a gesture to mark the shared heritage of Buddhism between the two countries. India has, in the past, sent saplings of the famous Bodhi tree to South Korea and Thailand among other countries.

Friends Indeed

Despite the fierce rivalry in the courtroom between the two stalwarts – senior advocates K Parasaran and Rajeev Dhavan, who argued for opposite sides —- were seen patting each other’s back and posing for pictures along with their respective juniors as the 40-day Ayodhya-Ramjanmabhoomi hearing concluded on Wednesday. Parasaran, who represented the deity Ramlalla Virajman was seen ‘waiting’ in the Supreme Court parking lot for Dhavan. While leaving the court premises, Dhavan, who appeared for Muslim parties, approached Parasaran him and both were all smiles.

In A Vacuum

While Congress leaders in Delhi are wondering why the appointment of a new PCC president for Andhra Pradesh is getting delayed, their counterparts in the state have another problem. They are awaiting the appointment of a new AICC in charge for AP besides a state Congress chief. Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister who is the party’s AP in-charge, is not keen to continue due to health reasons. State Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy, on the other hand, had quit after Lok Sabha polls in May and there had been no takers for the post until recently. While many senior leaders are not keen to take over, one gets to hear that some of the young faces have started lobbying for the post.