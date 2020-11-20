Delhi Confidential: Such a Long Journey

Prakash Javadekar

At an event to release a book on a collection of President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar recalled their long association. Singh said both of them have played “different roles in the country’s politics”, and before coming to the event were sitting together and discussing their association in politics. “We were recalling,” Singh said, “when I was the all-India president of the party’s youth wing, we needed a general secretary, and found Prakash Javadekar.” Both have been working together since, he added. About his association with Kovind, Singh said they came to know each other in 1994, when both filed their Rajya Sabha nominations together.

Hit The Ground

In his first meeting with those recently given charge of the party in different states, BJP president J P Nadda had special instructions for those tasked to handle the party in poll-bound states — to see that no section or group of voters are ignored. All “prabharis” — state in-charges — have been asked to visit the states under their charge frequently to not just supervise organisational activities but also to keep state leaders and workers in high spirits. They have also been asked to give honest feedback from the states to the party’s top leaders. BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh has given a presentation on various tasks these in-charges would have to take up.

Network Challenge

At the launch of a novel challenge to free the cities of manual scavenging, minister Hardeep Puri threw a “challenge” to different states. Called in alphabetical order, the officer of the state concerned came on screen and said “we accept the challenge”. When West Bengal’s turn came, there was no response. Even though there was video of the officer on screen, it seemed as if West Bengal was refusing to participate in the scheme. Officials later explained it was just a case of poor network connectivity, and that there was nothing more to it.

