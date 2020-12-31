Delhi Confidential: Greet To Be Fit

President Ram Nath Kovind has chosen videos of his morning jogging on the beach to give a new year message. The President’s official Twitter handle shared visuals of him jogging on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu and posted: “As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavor to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives.” In October 2019, visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strolling on Mamallapuram beach and his plogging exercise went viral on social media. Recently, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also given details of his exercise regime to inspire people to adopt a healthy way of living.

New Brief

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Wednesday appointed the new chief of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by the Centre, ending speculation that he was in the reckoning for the CBI top post, which gets vacant in February. Jaiswal, who has had disagreements with the MVA government in Maharashtra of late, had served in the Research and Analysis Wing for over a decade before becoming the Mumbai Police commissioner in 2017, and later the Maharashtra Police chief.

For Peaceful Protest

US Congressman Andy Levin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on the Indian government to respect the right to peaceful protest in response to the ongoing farmers’ protest on the borders of the national capital. A statement was issued after Sikh groups in the US lobbied for it. Almost half a million Sikhs live in the US, and some have been contributing donations to groups supporting these protests.