Delhi confidential: Back To Roots

SINCE HE became President in 2017, Ram Nath Kovind has been planning to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh. While hectic schedules delayed it initially, it was the pandemic that made his office postpone it further. Now the President will finally be visiting his village. He will reach Kanpur on June 25 and is scheduled to visit his village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat district on June 27. He will be visiting his ancestral home, which has now been turned into a community centre after refurbishing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met the President during his last visit to Delhi, will accompany him to the village.

Poll Planning

THE UTTAR Pradesh unit of the BJP has been on hyperactive mode for the past few days. Hectic meetings first triggered speculation over a possible leadership change and then a Cabinet reshuffle. After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Delhi, talks of the change of guard have taken a back seat. BJP sources say all these meetings – BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh will be visiting the state again this week – are for discussing election strategies. The party has taken the July 3 Zilla Parishad chairman elections very seriously, after its dismal performance in the panchayat polls. Party leaders said they are planning to win 65 of the 75 seats in order to regain pride that was lost in the panchayat polls.

Experience Matters

OM BIRLA used to send his personal assistant to Lok Sabha Secretariat to collect the CD if he had made any submissions and would have to wait for it. After becoming Speaker, Birla decided to make things easier for the MPs. Now each member would get the video clip of their submissions on their phone. There are few other things that Birla introduced, learning from his own experience as MP. He has made research materials required for members to participate in discussions as well as standing committee meetings online. Also, members can now ask for books from the library, which will be sent their residences in Delhi.