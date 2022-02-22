Delhi Confidential: Fast Mover

Discussions over the possibilities and prospects of candidates for posts of President and Vice President will begin once the Assembly polls are over. Opposition parties, though, have begun informal talks and backroom meetings to see that they are not completely kept aside when it comes to these two elections. One leader who has already started making his moves to zero in on a consensus candidate for the post of President is Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. While his meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, this Sunday was well publicised, he also had a meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had flown to Hyderabad this month. Tejashwi made Rao speak with his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad. The leaders are learnt to have discussed the name of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a candidate for the President’s post. With the BJP state unit keen on replacing Nitish, Opposition leaders hope the party would give it a thought.

At Home, Not Alone A series of public meetings addressed by veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu and Kashmir some time ago had triggered much speculation about his political moves. Now, Azad's colleague Anand Sharma, another prominent member of Congress's 'Group of 23' whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is set to address some public meetings in his home state — Himachal Pradesh. Sharma, who arrived in Himachal today on a five-day visit, is scheduled to address five rallies in Solan and Shimla. So is Sharma, who has always focused his attention on national politics, making a foray into the state's politics? Or is he trying to send a signal to some of his detractors in the party leadership who had in the past argued that the G-23 leaders lack mass support?

At a time when India is celebrating 75th year of Independence, the British government will also pitch in with a 'India-UK Week of Sport'. From February 21 to 27, the Week of Sport will showcase the best of sports, with events involving Indian and British personalities reflecting on their own journeys. It will include Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Dinesh Karthik, para-badminton world champion Manasi Joshi, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and India rugby captain Vahbiz Bharucha, among others.