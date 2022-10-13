Delhi Confidential: Memorable Meet

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday gave a memorable day to the womenfolk during her visit to Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala. The workers there would have never expected a head of the state talking to them in their native Santali language. Murmu interacted with the women — around 300 of them — in Santali, surprising even Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was accompanying the President. Murmu, whose elevation to the top post in July was celebrated by the tribals across the country, asked the women whether they send their children, especially the girls, to school. When they said “yes”, the President spoke in detail about the importance to educate girls. She also urged the Chief Minister to address the issues raised by the workers.

Origin Of Complaint

The officials in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution that has the mandate to take measures to address consumers’ grievances and protect consumer rights, had to deal with an unusual complaint. A shaving cream ordered by the family of minister Piyush Goyal apparently did not have a proper label. It is learnt that the label of the shaving cream, which came along with other grocery items, had its country of origin “concealed”. To their surprise, it was found that the shaving cream was “Made In Pakistan”. The Minister took it seriously and asked the officials concerned to look into the matter.

Allies Going Solo

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in Meghalaya, political parties have started making the moves. Two months after the ruling NPP declared to go solo in the polls, the BJP, which is a constituent of the ruling coalition, has also announced to contest all the 60 seats. The ties between the two allies have come under strain over the months. The BJP had contested 48 seats in the 2018 state polls and won two. The NPP, however, remains a part of the NDA and the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Now, the BJP wants to try its luck solo!