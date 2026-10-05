Delhi Confidential: Pranavi Urs’ gold, INDIA bloc’s EC march and JD(U)’s ‘fake’ faces

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INDIA bloc leaders have started preparations for the march on Tuesday from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to the Nirvachan Sadan, the office of the Election Commission of India. The Opposition parties have conveyed to their MPs to mark their presence at Makar Dwar at 10 am, with sources saying that more than 150 members are likely to walk together demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Even the elderly MPs have conveyed their willingness to join the march, and arrangements are being made to accommodate them. TMC MP Saugata Roy, 79, has already informed his party he will be present despite some of his colleagues suggesting that he could sit this one out.