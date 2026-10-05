Delhi Confidential: Pranavi Urs’ gold, INDIA bloc’s EC march and JD(U)’s ‘fake’ faces

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrates Pranavi Urs’ Asian Games gold, INDIA bloc MPs plan an EC march and JD(U) warns against unauthorised TV representatives.
THE HISTORIC gold medal-winning performance by Indian golfer Pranavi Urs at the Asian Games 2026 was a matter of double pride for Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Lauding the 23-year-old’s achievement, the BJP leader shared on social media that he had golfed with her years ago when she was in school. He also expressed pride in the fact that the Madhavrao Scindia Foundation had played a role in her journey. Pranavi and fellow golfer Diksha Dagar have been associated with the Foundation’s sporting initiatives, he said. Congratulating her on becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual Asian Games Gold, Scindia extended best wishes for her qualifying for the LA Olympics 2028.
INDIA bloc leaders have started preparations for the march on Tuesday from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to the Nirvachan Sadan, the office of the Election Commission of India. The Opposition parties have conveyed to their MPs to mark their presence at Makar Dwar at 10 am, with sources saying that more than 150 members are likely to walk together demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Even the elderly MPs have conveyed their willingness to join the march, and arrangements are being made to accommodate them. TMC MP Saugata Roy, 79, has already informed his party he will be present despite some of his colleagues suggesting that he could sit this one out.
Recently, the JD(U) issued an unusual notification to TV channels, asking them to ensure that only its authorised spokespersons are invited to represent the party in debates. Along with the advisory came a list of 10 names — national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Bihar chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar and eight state spokespersons. The directive, it turns out, was prompted by some unwanted enthusiasm on the airwaves. The party learnt that several people only peripherally associated with the JD(U) were turning up on television debates and confidently presenting themselves as its representatives — and, more worryingly, presenting their views as the party line. The notification makes the leadership's displeasure clear, describing this as “fake representation” that had hurt party workers and supporters.