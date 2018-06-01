Delhi Confidential: Special Request

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

HRD MINISTER Prakash Javadekar has received a special request from the National Commission for Women (NCW). In a letter to Javadekar this week, the NCW has pointed out that about a fifth of the schoolgirls drop out or miss classes due to menstrual health issues and hence the minister should mandate installation of sanitary pad dispensers across all schools and colleges in the country. NCW officials said to begin with, the HRD ministry can make installation of such vending machines compulsory under the CBSE affiliation by-laws and in the spirit of Swachh Bharat, it can even consider installing incinerators on the campuses to promote its environment-friendly disposal.

The Challenge

WITH THE #FitnessChallenge kicked off by I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore becoming a hit, many in the BJP are keen to take the dare. But not everyone is successful. A senior party leader took the challenge and tried to take a video of his exercise but in the process he suffered an elbow strain on his left arm. Disappointed but not giving up, he decided to take it in his stride — he is now planning to upload the MRI report with the same tag.

Point To Ponder

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi’s promise that performing leaders at various levels would be rewarded and given preferences had brought cheers to the party workers. However, the party leadership’s decision to nominate K Harish Kumar, the Mangalore DCC president, as the MLC on Wednesday has not gone down well with many in the party. A section of state leaders pointed out that under Kumar, the Congress lost seven of the eight assembly seats in the district in the recent state elections, whereas the party had won seven of the eight in the 2013 elections.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App