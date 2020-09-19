Delhi confidential: Sun, Sand, Blue Flag

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

On the eve of International Coastal Clean-Up Day, celebrated in 100 countries since 1986, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that eight Indian beaches have been recommended for the international eco-label – Blue Flag certification – given to the world’s cleanest beaches. These beaches are: Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden Beach (Puri) in Odisha, and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chandrabhaga beach, on Odisha’s Konark coast, was the first in South Asia to receive the Blue Flag certification in 2018. The beaches have been identified by a national jury and an international jury will now announce those worthy of the tag next month.

Drama In Discussions

An informal, online SAARC foreign ministers’ meeting is likely to take place on September 24. Last year, the meeting had taken place in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA and the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had walked in after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had left the meeting. This time, all eyes will be on drama at the meeting apart from the discussions.

Publicity Before Polls

An announcement by the LJP ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections seems to have created waves in media circles. A sentence in the statement issued by the party after a meeting of its MPs, past and present on Wednesday said that a resolution was passed that “several journalists” should be given election tickets by the party. This has led to reactions from journalists on social media, all of which have dutifully been retweeted by LJP’s social media handles, and spread on WhatsApp, underlining the party’s supposed seriousness on the idea.

