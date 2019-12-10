Delhi Confidential: From Spain With Vote

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will have to fly a few thousand miles to help his government during the voting on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. Javadekar had travelled to Spain over the weekend to attend the ongoing climate change conference in Madrid. He was supposed to remain in Madrid till the end of the conference. But with the voting on the Bill in Rajya Sabha having been scheduled on Thursday, Javadekar is planning to fly back to be present in the House.

Keeping It Crisp

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday was determined to take up all questions listed for Question Hour. He ensured all questions, and their answers, were crisp and to the point — no MP was allowed to make statements while asking questions. In fact, even ministers were not spared if their answers were lengthy. MoS for Information and Broadcasting Babul Supriyo wasn’t allowed to complete his answer, as he was taking too long. He was interrupted by Naidu thrice.

Seeking Funds

The second-generation IIMs, set up by UPA-II, have been requesting the government for more funds to finish building their permanent campuses. The HRD Ministry has released Rs 333 crore to each of the six second-generation IIMs in Ranchi, Rohtak, Raipur, Kashipur, Udaipur and Trichy. The institutes want more as Union Cabinet’s sanction for Rs 333 crore came in 2008, but the actual construction work began only in 2014 and, hence, the construction costs had also increased. Last month, IIM-Udaipur chairman and managing director of Zydus Cadila Pankaj Patel even met a senior official at the HRD Ministry regarding this issue. However, none of the institutes have heard anything on the matter even after that.

