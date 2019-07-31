Delhi Confidential: Matter Of Seats

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was having an informal interaction with mediapersons in his room in Parliament House. His personal staff had arranged chairs to accommodate everyone. Javadekar, while chatting with his guests about the plight of the Congress in the absence of a leader, suddenly noticed that not everyone had place to sit. He told his staff to bring more chairs. “There must be many in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s room. Please organise some from there,” he said. By late evening, as the BJP managed to get the triple talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha despite the skewed arithmetic, Javadekar’s remark seemed prophetic. Four Congress MPs were absent when the voting took place.

Be it general secretaries like Harish Rawat and Jyotiraditya Scindia or heads of departments like Nana Patole of Kisan Congress, the Congress is yet to appoint successors to those who had resigned in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. The only appointment was that of Eknath Gaikwad as working president of Mumbai Congress —- the party has not yet accepted the resignation of Milind Deora. On Monday, the party sprang a surprise by appointing Youth Congress vice-president Srinivas B V as interim president of the frontal outfit, replacing Keshav Chand Yadav who had resigned in solidarity with Rahul. But sources said there was a twist in the tale. A purported audio conversation between Yadav and an unidentified woman had surfaced days earlier. The buzz was that the party had asked him to resign. By appointing Srinivas interim president, the Congress has confirmed all is not well in the Youth Congress.

On Tuesday, during the passage of triple talaq Bill, CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem moved an amendment. Kareem insisted on moving the motion on behalf of the Opposition, but was defeated by voice vote. However, what was interesting was that among the 11 names in the motion was that of Sanjay Sinh, who resigned from the Congress and was not present in the House during the voting. He is expected to join the BJP on Wednesday.