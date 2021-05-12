Delhi Confidential: Trip Cancelled

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will not be travelling to the UK for the G-7 summit from June 11-13. He was invited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the visit has been cancelled due to the Covid situation in India. This would also mean that the possibility of an in-person Quad meeting has been ruled out.

Talking Positive

WITH THE pandemic casting its shadow over the nation, there have been deliberate attempts from the government and the ruling BJP to talk about positivity. While RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is all set to make a televised speech to boost the morale of the people in a programme titled “Positivity unlimited”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming Mann Ki Baat is going to “celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians”. Realising that it would not be enough to “improve” the general atmosphere as Covid cases are still rising, there are some more suggestions from the government. One of the suggestion that is being considered seriously — according to the buzz in the corridors of power — is that the daily bulletin issued by the Health Ministry should mention the number of tests that have come out as negative instead of listing the positive cases.

The Pushback

COUNTERING his Congress colleague Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about deteriorating Covid situation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Congress Lok Sabha MP from the islands Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Tuesday requested Tharoor to have his information verified. “I request sir, you may have the information on the deaths and shortage of ventilators per capita verified because this is not the situation on the ground here,” tweeted Sharma. On Monday, Tharoor had tweeted on the “deteriorating covid situation in the Andamans”, saying there were “4-5 deaths daily” and “no testing” was being carried out. Sharma added that Andaman and Nicobar has been one of the best managed places in the second wave.