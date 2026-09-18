Delhi Confidential: BJP’s Modi birthday video, Congress faces rift over UP inductions

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WITH THE Uttar Pradesh elections drawing near, there seems to be intense efforts from both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to woo Brahmin leaders into their fold in the backdrop of the general impression that the community is miffed with the BJP in the state. However, some moves from the Congress’s state unit appear to have irked a large section of party leaders. According to sources, a meeting between a former controversial health minister and an AICC leader and another one between a former MLA, who had been named in a murder case, and a top state Congress leader have left many party leaders confused. Both the controversial leaders are planning to join the Congress, the sources said. A group of Congress leaders have vowed to “apprise” the national leadership of the “trouble” such inductions might cause to the party ahead of elections.