Delhi Confidential: BJP’s Modi birthday video, Congress faces rift over UP inductions

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: The BJP released a 1.15-minute Netflix-style video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, tracing his journey from childhood to the PM’s office. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh are reportedly divided over the proposed induction of two controversial political figures.
ON THE occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday, the BJP encapsulated his journey from childhood to the highest office in the country – and all the milestones in between – in a 1.15-minute video, set to a popular number Destiny from the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Conceptualised, according to party insiders, in a chapter-wise format similar to the Bollywood blockbuster, the video was released as a Netflix trailer. The caption accompanying the post on X read: “We've got some Netflix recommendations for you. Some journeys deserve your time. Witness one built on service, vision and determination.” Divided into four chapters — Childhood, Formative Years, CM Years, PM Years… — the video comprises photos of his childhood, participation in defining party events, newspaper headlines, oath-taking ceremonies as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as PM besides the achievements of the governments led by him.
WITH THE Uttar Pradesh elections drawing near, there seems to be intense efforts from both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to woo Brahmin leaders into their fold in the backdrop of the general impression that the community is miffed with the BJP in the state. However, some moves from the Congress’s state unit appear to have irked a large section of party leaders. According to sources, a meeting between a former controversial health minister and an AICC leader and another one between a former MLA, who had been named in a murder case, and a top state Congress leader have left many party leaders confused. Both the controversial leaders are planning to join the Congress, the sources said. A group of Congress leaders have vowed to “apprise” the national leadership of the “trouble” such inductions might cause to the party ahead of elections.