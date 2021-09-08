Delhi confidential: Warm Gesture

At the wedding reception of Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s daughter Arpita on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a short appearance during which he gave the family a pleasant surprise with a warm gesture. On reaching the venue, the Prime Minister met the bride and bridegroom and started talking to them, with his back to the photographers and videographers who were keen to grab a good moment. When the family requested for a photo, the Prime Minister pulled in Joshi’s younger daughter, who was otherwise not prominently visible, and made her stand in the front. He left the venue in 15 minutes.

Calling Out

CUSTOMERS FACING issues with their telecom companies is common. Turns out India’s Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal is also not immune to it. Sanyal took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about his experience with the telecom company from which he recently ported out. He termed it “harrasment”. But unlike other users, Sanyal said he would first get a sense of the problem and whether it is a common issue faced by all, before taking the complaint to telecom regulator TRAI.

Global Role

COMPTROLLER AND Auditor General of India GC Murmu has been elected as the chairman of the Assembly of Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) from 2024-2027. This comes at a time when India is set to host the 16th Assembly of ASOSAI in 2024. Murmu, as the chairman, will be the Chief Executive of ASOSAI and represent it in its dealings with national and international organisations. CAG officials said during Murmu’s three-year tenure, India will focus on areas of environment audit and leveraging emerging technologies such as Big Data, Machine Learning and artificial intelligence for audit.