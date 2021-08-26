Delhi confidential: Surprise Visitor

BJP HEADQUARTERS had a surprise visitor on Wednesday – famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal. The Padma award winner visited the party office to express her desire to do some social work in Kedarnath, where infrastructure work worth more than Rs 100 crore is in progress. Paudwal met BJP general secretary Arun Singh and head of national media cell Anil Baluni, who belongs to Uttarakhand. She apparently wanted the BJP leaders’ support in getting clearances for the social activities she intends to do in the temple surroundings. While BJP leaders swore that Paudwal, famous for her devotional songs, is an ardent devotee of Kedarnath temple and wanted to be associated with it, many believe there could be more to it, with elections round the corner in the state.

Not In Sync

AT A time when the BJP is targeting Punjab Congress and its leaders, Union Minister Hardeep Puri’s word of appreciation for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has become a talking point. On Tuesday, BJP deputed its spokesperson Sambit Patra to hit out at Amarinder and Sidhu, but Puri was asked to comment on the Punjab Congress. However, Puri reacted with a word of appreciation for both and refused to comment on the ongoing tussle in the state Congress leadership. BJP insiders were wondering whether Puri was not informed about the party line on the issue.

Rakhi Bonding

UNION MINISTER of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan has been unwell and was recently admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. According to reports, he was diagnosed with dengue. On Sunday, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is learned to have dropped by to see him at the hospital. It was Raksha Bandhan, and Irani is learned to visited Balyan to tie a rakhi.