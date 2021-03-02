Delhi Confidential: Show Your Face, Please

Union minister Piyush Goyal was miffed at officials and participants for not switching on their videos during a video conference on Monday. Addressing the governing council of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), he said, “CEO, FSSAI is connected with us. If you [CEO, FSSAI] switch on your camera then we can see whether you have really joined. Generally, those who have joined the meeting should switch on their videos. Otherwise, we don’t know whether you are still there or you have left… I don’t know why [people] keep videos off…” Goyal also asked BIS D-G Pramod Kumar Tiwari to write to those who failed to attend the last two meetings and inform them that if they do not attend the third meeting they should be removed from the Council’s membership.

Quip Over A Jab

As he took the vaccine against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lightened the atmosphere with his poser about the size of the needle. Modi was given the shot by P Niveda, a nurse from Puducherry, and assisted by Rosamma Anil from Kerala. As Niveda approached the Prime Minister with the injection, Modi asked whether the needle was used by veterinary doctors. Stunned, Niveda said it wasn’t. Modi then quipped that he was wondering whether the hospital would use a needle meant for veterinary purposes, as “politicians are considered to be thick-skinned”, triggering laughter among the staff. The PM also asked the nurses their names, and complimented Niveda that he did not even feel the jab.

No Additional Option

On Monday, there were reports that Supreme Court judges will be given an option to choose between the two Covid-19 vaccines. But soon after the ‘news’ was put out by a news channel, the Union Health Ministry swiftly issued a clarification: “Supreme Court judges will not be allowed to choose the Covid-19 vaccine; it will be entirely through Co-Win System. Government Facility (CGHS Dispensary) within Supreme Court.”