Delhi Confidential: Other Concerns

WHILE POLITICAL analysts are weighing the impact of the lockdown in Kashmir and anti-CAA protests on India’s global image, there was something else on the mind of corporates when they met the Indian delegation at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Apparently, not a single corporate or potential investor referred either to Kashmir or CAA during their interactions with the delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. However, there were some who asked him about the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to scrap commercial contracts made by the previous state government. Incidentally, there is little the Centre can do on such issues and the aggrieved parties will have to either go in for litigation or negotiate with the new state administration.

Surprise Presence

A SURPRISE presence in the VIP enclosure at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the ‘At Home’ function on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day were BJP office-bearers Ram Madhav, Sanjay Mayukh and Sambit Patra. Normally, the enclosure is for ministers and past and present constitutional functionaries. Rashtrapati Bhavan sources said it was nothing unusual as invites had been sent to Opposition party functionaries as well. “It is a different matter that they did not turn up,” an official said.

Notable Absentees

TWO PROMINENT absentees at the ‘At Home’ function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan were BJP president J P Nadda and his predecessor Amit Shah. Party sources said both had hectic campaigning schedules in Delhi on Sunday. Obviously, they chose party responsibilities over a protocol-driven function. Prominent opposition leaders, except former prime minister Manmohan Singh, too gave the function a miss.

The Russian Link

THE INDIAN embassy in Russia recently held a celebration of the 95th birth anniversary of legendary actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor in Moscow. It held a cultural programme of songs from his movies and an exhibition of his photographs. But the most interesting element was that Kseniya Lvovna Ryabinkina, who acted in the movie ‘Mera Naam Joker’, was felicitated at the event. A Russian professional ballet dancer and character actor in Russian and Hindi cinema, she was the star attraction at the event, which was attended by many Russian fans of Hindi cinema.

