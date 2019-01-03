Delhi Confidential: Going Transparent

The Railway Board is learnt to have received instructions from Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to develop a system in its reservation software to make occupancy data of trains transparent to the public. Goyal, sources say, has received complaints that often, after the final reservation chart is prepared, commuters are unable to know how many seats are vacant and depend only on the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) for the information, which may cause confusion. So officials are now said to be working on an urgent basis to work out a system to make the occupancy vis-a-vis seat map of a train publicly accessible — like in airlines and other ticketing websites — without giving out personal information of passengers travelling on the train.

Advertising

Utilising Time

With Lok Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments, some MPs seem to be utilising the short breaks effectively. On Wednesday, when proceedings were adjourned for 40 minutes, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad went around conveying new year greetings. In Lok Sabha chamber, he went up to former PM H D Deve Gowda, who was in conversation with Farooq Abdullah. Then he went to his junior party colleague Poonam Mahajan and senior leaders L K Advani and Shanta Kumar. He even called out to Pappu Yadav, who was standing near the Speaker’s chair. NCP MP Supriya Sule admired Abdullah’s cashmere shawl and clicked a photo of it on her phone.

Bond With James

While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s James Bond quip in Lok Sabha earned him desk thumping from the Treasury benches, many members were less happy with the twist given to the iconic quote from the Sean Connery film Goldfinger. Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “So FM @arunjaitley misquotes Ian Fleming James Bond in #Parliament to suit himself. Here is the correct quote : “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is ENEMY ACTION” (How convenient )”. Jaitley had said conspiracy.