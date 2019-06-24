Delhi Confidential: Zooming In On Cams

CCTV politics is in the air. As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gears up to install CCTVs in the national capital, and BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at the AAP chief after installing these cameras in his constituency, it was Railways Minister Piyush Goyal’s turn on Sunday to flaunt the power of CCTVs in trains. Goyal tweeted that with the help of the footage captured in CCTVs in a train, the Railway Protection Force was able to nab within 48 hours two thieves who were allegedly stealing mobile phones of passengers.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders had been aggressively demanding a law to enable building of Ram temple in Ayodhya. After the polls, in which the BJP secured a mandate even larger than in 2014, the VHP, which held the first meeting of its kendriya margdarshak mandal in Haridwar last week, is yet to demand a Bill or ordinance on the issue. The organisation’s argument is that any new law will be challenged in court. The VHP has now passed a resolution appealing to the Chief Justice of India and the government to make way for building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the earliest.

While he has been assigned organisational responsibility in the party, the BJP’s new national working president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, seems all set to lead from the front as a legislator in Rajya Sabha as well. Nadda, in fact, has been listed to lead the party in the Upper House on Monday to initiate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address. In Lok Sabha, the task has been assigned to first-time MP from Odisha and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi.