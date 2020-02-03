Delhi Confidential: Big Question

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

OPPOSITION AS well as ruling BJP MPs want Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to explain to the Lok Sabha the whys and hows of the recent cadre-merger and restructuring moves announced by the government for the railways. Posing Parliament questions to Goyal are BJP MPs from Bengal Jayanta Roy and Sukanta Majumdar and party MPs from Uttar Pradesh Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Bhola Singh. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party MP Imtiaz Jaleel have also asked questions on how the moves would benefit the railways. A question also mentions that “senior officers of Indian Railways are not happy with this decision”. TRS MPs Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy are also on the list. All their questions on the subject have been clubbed together for a comprehensive reply.

WITH THE Parliament session getting underway, competitive politics being played out between the Congress and the Left in Kerala over CAA-NPR-NRC has shifted to Delhi. But the Left is at a disadvantage since it has no prominent faces in Parliament now. Its numbers too have come down sharply. On the opening day, the Congress managed to hit the headlines when its MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex and wore black bands inside when the President delivered his address. But CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is not an MP, reached Parliament and joined Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad and other leaders when they addressed a press conference in Parliament. And while Congress MP from Kerala T N Prathapan wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the disqualification of Anurag Thakur, Left MPs from Kerala K K Ragesh and K Somaprasad visited Shaheen Bagh on Sunday.

GOPAL BAGLAY, who is joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, is headed to Colombo as India’s envoy. An IFS officer, he has been deputy high commissioner to Pakistan and was also joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs, apart from holding the ministry’s spokesperson’s job for a brief period of time. He will replace India’s envoy to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is going to be India’s envoy to the US.

