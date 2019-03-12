Delhi Confidential: 3D Vision

Will railway passengers be able to watch content in 3D at stations and in trains? Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is learnt to have tasked the telecom PSU Railtel with exploring the feasibility of the idea, wherein digital content at waiting rooms and also perhaps in select trains can be viewed wearing 3D glasses or maybe even virtual reality glasses. Officials say if the idea works out, it could also be a source of non-fare revenue for the Railways. They are hoping to assess the digital museum content put up by Google Arts and Culture in the Railway premises vis-a-vis 3D, VR compatibility.

Advertising

Four Years On

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said in the 2014 Pratinidhi Sabha, which was during the election process of 2014, that “RSS will not say NaMo NaMo”. But in the meeting that concluded on Monday in Gwalior, sources say, he was more cautious in his concluding remarks. BJP chief Amit Shah said in the meeting that a lot of things had changed since 2014, and that people now do not hesitate to speak about their Hindu identity. He was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s janeu, sources said. However, sources said that Bhagwat did not say any word that could create confusion among its cadres with regard to Lok Sabha elections. He said that as a citizen and as a Swayamsewak, they have to work for “Mahayagya” (he did not use the word ‘election’) that is going to be held.

Poll Posting

Taking cognizance of the challenges posed by social media, the Election Commission had asked for three Indian Information Services (IIS) officers from the I&B Ministry to help with monitoring of social media activity during poll season. The latter has posted deputy director Abhishek Dayal and deputy directors Rabi Hashmi and Arun Kumar Palani with the EC on loan basis till the Lok Sabha elections are over.