Delhi Confidential: Deep Discussion

The government may be not agreeing to a debate on Pegasus, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have had a detailed discussion on the issue with some Opposition leaders inside Lok Sabha. Rahul was seen in a huddle with RSP MP N K Premachandran — who went to him to talk about the “dangers” of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha amid protests — Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The four were seen engrossed in a serious conversation for almost 45 minutes while Opposition MPs protested in the Well. According to Congress MPs, Rahul was asking others what they thought about the government’s reluctance to debate Pegasus in Parliament.

Health Plan

Even as the country battles the pandemic and prepares the health infrastructure for the future, it has found a helping hand in Japan. Come November, the Japan International Cooperation Agency will train Indian public health officials on evidence-based public health planning. Officials from ministries of health as well as Ayush will participate along with officials from state governments in the month-long online training.

Video Invite

To commemorate 75 years of Independence and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Culture Ministry on Monday invited people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on http://www.rashtragaan.in — a website specially made for this purpose and launched today. A compilation of the videos will be made and telecast live on August 15. Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has already recorded his version of the national anthem and uploaded the video.