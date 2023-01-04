Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT were not too happy at learning, at the last moment, that Tuesday’s scheduled meeting had been cancelled. This, after many MPs had expressed reluctance in coming to the national capital at a time when New Year programmes were still not over, and given the cold conditions in North India. But the Secretariat informed them that the meeting will take place as scheduled. On Tuesday, however, the MPs were informed hours before the meeting that committee chairman, Shiv Sena Shinde camp MP Prataprao Jadhav, could not make it due to personal issues. The MPs told the Secretariat that the Chairman could assign one of the senior members to preside over the meeting but were told that it is rescheduled for January 6. Many MPs were peeved and pointed out that they had reorganised several programmes to be in Delhi for the meeting, and that cancelling it would mean wasting money by Parliament, too.