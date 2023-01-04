Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT were not too happy at learning, at the last moment, that Tuesday’s scheduled meeting had been cancelled. This, after many MPs had expressed reluctance in coming to the national capital at a time when New Year programmes were still not over, and given the cold conditions in North India. But the Secretariat informed them that the meeting will take place as scheduled. On Tuesday, however, the MPs were informed hours before the meeting that committee chairman, Shiv Sena Shinde camp MP Prataprao Jadhav, could not make it due to personal issues. The MPs told the Secretariat that the Chairman could assign one of the senior members to preside over the meeting but were told that it is rescheduled for January 6. Many MPs were peeved and pointed out that they had reorganised several programmes to be in Delhi for the meeting, and that cancelling it would mean wasting money by Parliament, too.
Venue On Menu
As India gets ready to host the G20 Summit later this year, the venue of the gathering, the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex, is yet to be revealed. Having missed earlier deadlines, work on the convention centre is expected to be completed by January 15. Ahead of that, there is hectic activity — for the past week, top officers of NBCC, which is executing the project, have been camping at the site; the Commerce Ministry, whose ITPO owns the complex, is holding a review; and officials are preparing in case Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits later this week, as some indicate is being planned.
Shuffle Kerfuffle
While the speculation over a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet has triggered nervousness among those in the council of ministers, it has rekindled hopes among aspirants. But BJP leaders do not seem to be entertaining any conversation on it. When a senior leader was asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, he shot back, “So? What should I do? Should I beat a drum?. On a calmer note, he added, “Only one person knows who is going to be in and who is going to be out. What’s the point in asking us repeatedly?”