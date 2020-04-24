Delhi Confidential: Reporting Digitally

Bhartruhari Mahtab Bhartruhari Mahtab

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour presented its report on ‘The Industrial Relations Code, 2019’ to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The committee, headed by senior BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, digitally adopted the report as no sitting is held in the middle of the pandemic. Mahtab, it is learnt, wanted to call a meeting of the committee after April 14, but with the lockdown extended until May 3 he asked committee members to digitally adopt the report. This was the committee’s eighth report in less than a year since it was formed under Mahtab’s chairmanship. The committee has so far presented two reports on Bills.

Fighting On

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, who has been the bedrock of India’s battle against coronavirus, is due to retire at the end of this month. While there are expectations that she will get an extension, and an OSD posted in the ministry given the present crisis, there is no clarity yet.

Guarding Role

Speaker Om Birla on Thursday appreciated efforts of different state governments in making arrangements to take students stranded in Kota due the lockdown to their homes. Birla, who represents Kota in Lok Sabha, also assured that he would take care of students still stuck in the town. He tweeted, “Thanks to the state governments who made arrangements to take the students, who were attending coaching classes in Kota, to their home…. I assure the parents of children who are still in Kota that as a local guardian, I am with each child at all times.”

Flooded With Calls

New Delhi may not be evacuating Indians stranded overseas yet, but the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) is facing barrage of questions from them and their families. The MEA’s Covid-19 control room, manned 24×7 since March 16, has received more than 3,000 calls and 25,000 emails until Thursday morning.

