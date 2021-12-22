Delhi confidential: Short Suspension

With its heavy legislative agenda more or less sailing through in both Houses of Parliament, the government may propose sine die adjournment on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, sources said. Members are also sensing the early adjournment. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for instance, is traveling to Kerala on Wednesday. Incidentally, if the House adjourns sine die in the morning session on Wednesday, the suspension of Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien could be one of the shortest ones. He was suspended on Tuesday for the remaining part of the session.

Telangana Focus

After setting the ball rolling for the party’s election preparations in five poll-bound states, Home Minister Amit Shah appears to have started paying attention to the BJP’s next target state in the south — Telangana. On Tuesday, Shah held a meeting with BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs from the state, BJP parliamentary secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarasu and other state leaders in his office in Parliament House. According to sources, Shah asked them to work hard to see to it that BJP comes to power in the state in the next election. Kumar, who has completed a 438-km padayatra, will take out its second phase soon.

Bike Rally

The Indian embassy in Bahrain celebrated the National Day of Bahrain in style. Indian Ambassador Piyush Srivastava flagged off a bike rally by Pleasure Riders, a bikers’ team in Bahrain. More than 50 Indian bikers participated in the rally, from Sanabis to Zallaq, marking the 50th National Day of Kingdom of Bahrain.