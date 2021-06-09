Delhi Confidential: Awaiting Session

The second wave of Covid-19 had initially created uncertainty over functioning of Parliament. The dip in fresh cases in Delhi, however, seems to have created an atmosphere of reassurance and even led to some activity inside Parliament building. On Tuesday, two nominated members — Swapan Dasgupta and Mahesh Jethmalani — and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Kerala John Brittas and V Sivadasan took oath. The oath-taking ceremony is being seen as an indication that Parliament will start functioning slowly. Officials said they have been ready to hold Standing Committee meetings but shortage of staff due to lockdown was a hurdle. Now that curbs have been partially relaxed in Delhi, the committee’s meetings could begin by the end of this month or the first week of July. If the session has to be conducted in July or August, Standing Committees could meet before it, it is learnt.

Letter Not Written

With BJP now preparing for next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the grapevine is abuzz about a leadership change and reshuffle in the state government. On Tuesday, the party’s national leadership was in for a surprise when a letter purportedly from Home Minister Amit Shah, complimenting CM Yogi Adityanath for his government’s handling of the second wave, surfaced. The Press Information Bureau later tweeted to scotch all rumours: “This letter is #Fake. No Such letter has been written by Union Home Minister @AmitShah.” Party leaders admit this is the outcome of an intensifying faction feud in the UP unit.