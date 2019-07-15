Delhi confidential: House cleaning

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla rather seriously got down to the task he had undertaken when he wielded a broomstick to mark the Swachchta Abhiyan on Parliament House campus on Sunday. While several MPs, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan (JD-U) and BJP’s Satyanarain Jatiya, P P Chaudhary, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Hansraj Hans, posed with him for a photo-op with new broomsticks, Birla also helped himself to a dust-pan to actually lift some garbage and put it into a waste bin.

Messages to Party

AFTER BJP JOINT secretary (organisation) Shivprakash surprised everyone with his “talk with me” message to a state party chief on Twitter, it was another senior party leader’s turn to keep everyone guessing with his series of tweets on Sunday. BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha posted three one-liners in Hindi on his official twitter page tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the official handles of national BJP and Madhya Pradesh BJP.

“Aap jo nahin hain, use banane ke liye prayas karein, par natak nahin (Do try to become what you are not, but there should be no pretension),” said one of the tweets. Another said: “Dayitva ka matlab ‘main hi hoon’ ka bhav nahin hona chahiye (Being responsible does not mean I am the only one).” The third one said: “Jaahi vidhi rakhe Ram, tahi vidhi rahiye ke bhav ko samajhkar apna karya karna chahiye (Whichever way God keeps you, remain like that — you should work with that kind of attitude).” The cryptic remarks left tongues wagging in the party. After posting the tweets, Jha did not respond to calls.

Health Camp

VICE-PRESIDENT M Venkaiah Naidu organised a two-day free liver test camp for his staff and security personnel at his official residence over the weekend. A total of 335 personnel availed the benefit. New Delhi-based Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences conducted the camp that would have cost about Rs 8 lakh outside for testing for liver fibrosis, Hepatitis B and C and ALT. Liver stiffness was tested using Fibriscan machine that gives an instant report. Naidu and his wife too got themselves checked.