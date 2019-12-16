Delhi Confidential: Books on Display

ICCR president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. ICCR president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

There is good news for MPs facing difficulty in finding books on and by the icons of modern Indian history. The Parliament Library has taken the initiative of organising a book display on the birth anniversaries of national heroes celebrated in the Central Hall. From now, when Parliament is in session, the library will display such books on and by the respective icon. This initiative is learnt to have been taken on the suggestion of ICCR president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Last Tuesday, about 20 selected books by and on C Rajagopalachari were on display. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated it.

Shot Of Nostalgia

The first meeting of the National Ganga Council gave nostalgic moments to some of the senior bureaucrats who were in Kanpur to attend the meeting. There were at least five such IAS officers who are former students of IIT-Kanpur. These include Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, CEO of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Upendra Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, and Rajendra Tiwary, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. All five were present at the meeting which took place at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, miles away from the IIT campus. Some of the ministers and officers even stayed at the Visitors’ Hostel of IIT-Kanpur.

A Polo Outing

British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith recently hosted a polo match between teams from the British Army and Indian Army at the Capital’s polo grounds. The Indian Army team won the match 5-3. The British envoy then graciously hosted a reception for both teams and guests.

