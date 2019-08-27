Delhi Confidential: At Arm’s Length

An exchange between lawyers on who has the “longer arm” had the courtroom in splits during the hearing on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in the Supreme Court on Monday. Denying the ED’s charge that Chidambaram was trying to tamper with evidence in the money laundering case against him, senior advocate Kapil Sibal wondered how he could tamper with bank accounts and added, “I must have really long arms”. Breaking into a laugh after a few seconds of studied silence, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered, “You have. I will show that.” Sibal replied with a smile, “But your arms are longer than mine. That’s why you are there and I’m here arguing.”

On Tech Track

Advertising

How can the might of big technology help Indian Railways better its services? The answer to this will be explored as Railways is working jointly with Google and a working group has been formed. Technological solutions to processes relating to real-time customer queries and meeting Indian Railways’ vast data with the best that IT can offer are the latest areas of collaboration.

Treading Carefully

When a group of leaders, mainly from PDP’s Kargil unit, came to join the BJP at its headquarters, the party had to take extra precautions to prevent any moment of embarrassment. After Anil Baluni, head of BJP’s National Media Cell, welcomed the leaders, Haji Anayat Ali, the J&K Legislative Council chairman, was called to speak to the media. Ali, who praised the BJP government’s efforts to bring development in Ladakh, said he would help the ruling party bring more people into its fold. He added, “They will have to come, because there is no other option.” Baluni tried to intervene but Ali went on. The party ensured that Ali did not speak to television channels.