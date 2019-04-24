Delhi Confidential: Juggling Time

P C Chacko, the Congress party’s Delhi in-charge, was faced with a quandary on Tuesday. It was polling day in his home state, Kerala, while he also had to be in Delhi since all party candidates were filing their nomination papers for the seven Lok Sabha seats, and he had to ensure there were no last-minute technical glitches. So he had flown to Kochi on Monday night, cast his vote early Tuesday, and took a 10.30-am flight from Ernakulam to reach Delhi by 1.30 pm. That was just in time to monitor filing of nominations by the candidates.

Polite, Please

The exit of party spokespersons Priyanka Chaturvedi and Tom Vadakkan, who represented the Congress in television debates, has embarrassed the party. To rub salt into the wounds of Congress leaders, BJP spokespersons have started giving them a bit of a warning before starting any debate. According to a BJP spokesperson, he and his colleagues are advising their counterparts from the Congress who appear for TV debates that they should not be “harsh” on the ruling party’s leaders. After all, as the BJP leader put it, “you never know when you have to leave and join us. So be careful in choosing your words.”

Cool Camp In Poll Heat

As the political brass battles it out in the poll heat, officials in the Union Health Ministry – joint secretaries and above – are headed for the cooler climes of Nainital for a retreat from April 29 to May 2. The official word for the trip is ‘Chintan Shivir’. The Railways Ministry has been asked to attach an extra executive class coach to the Shatabdi Express on both days to ferry the officials for the event. While the camp may be an incentive for senior officers, it has left those below the rank of joint secretary a little disappointed.