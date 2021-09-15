Delhi confidential: Making An Exception

Not known for issuing condolence messages on the deaths of Indian leaders, banned Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) on Tuesday released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the demise of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. In 2005, Fernandes was appointed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as leader of a Group of Ministers to talk with the NSCN leadership. In the condolence message, the NSCN (IM) leaders said they “fondly remember him coming to Amsterdam and Bangkok in 2006 to discuss the Naga issue’’, adding that Fernandes’s efforts in trying to resolve the issue were sincere. Calling him “the most liberal politician in India”, the outfit said they have lost a friend and a leader who understood the Naga issue.

Almost There

DELHI TECHNOLOGICAL University V-C Yogesh Singh is all but set to become the next head of Delhi University. Considered close to the RSS-backed teachers’ body, Singh was among five candidates recommended by the search-cum-selection committee. Although the ministry usually forwards all the shortlisted names to the President, recently only one name was sent to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Singh is the only name that has gone to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Booster Shot

THE UNITED Nations-affiliated bodies have been showering praises on India’s effort on achieving the landmark 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Monday, the WHO took to Twitter to congratulate India for accelerating Covid-19 vaccination. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health released an e-book, developed with support of the UNICEF, on how the world’s largest vaccination programme was planned and implemented by the different stakeholders across the country.