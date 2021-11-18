Delhi Confidential: The Pushback

Turbulence in congress’s Kerala unit appears to be intensifying. The decision of the new leadership led by PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan to go ahead with a complete revamp of the organisation had not gone down well with party veterans Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Chandy on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and conveyed his reservations over the state leadership’s decision to go for a revamp now, given that the AICC has already announced the timetable for organisational elections. He told Sonia that the state leadership should take into confidence senior leaders if they go ahead with the revamp. This is the first time Chandy met Sonia after the controversy over appointment of KPCC office-bearers. AICC in charge Tariq Anwar will now travel to Kerala on yet another peace mission.

To Share Or Not

In view of the prevailing air pollution levels in the Capital, the central government has asked its employees to not use personal vehicles or government vehicles to the extent possible. The Personnel ministry has issued a circular advising employees to go for carpool and public transport so that there are minimum vehicles on the road. However, the advisory has the caveat that Covid protocols must also be followed with carpooling. The buzz in the bureaucracy is that it would be interesting to see how many secretary-level officers follow this advice.

Status Check

A delegation of the Anglo-Indian Association, headed by former MP Charles Dias, met Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday to request him to ensure that the 2021 census is carried out “correctly” to reflect the actual status of Anglo-Indians in the country. According to the delegation, the 2011 census has “erroneous” data of Anglo-Indians and demanded that a Commission be set up to look into the issues being faced by the community.